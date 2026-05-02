What's The Best Way To Shop For A Car Deal: Costco, Truecar, Brokers, Or Concierge?

Services like TrueCar and Costco can streamline your search process and connect you with cooperating dealers that may be more willing to offer a competitive price. TrueCar and Costco provide a upfront bid out of the gate, which potentially saves you all the back-and-forth negotiating. How it works is you log in to those respective websites (TrueCar is available for anyone, while Costco requires that you have a paid membership to their stores) and input the make, model, and trim that you are shopping for and the site provides you with what is essentially a "price coupon."

While these online pricing services are likely to get you a "fair price" you may not be getting the "best price." I spoke with a few dealers who participate in either the TrueCar or Costco programs.

A sales manager from a Subaru dealer in NJ said:

"Truecar doesn't make me guarantee any discount, you can price whatever you want in there, but the pricing is on a slider that tells you how your price ranks relative to other dealers so the incentive is to lower the price into "great" or "excellent" range. But technically I could go over sticker on TrueCar. I will say that customers contacting the dealer directly will often do better than the TrueCar price"

A sales manager from an Audi/Volvo dealer in the DC metro who gets a lot of Costco leads echoed what the Subaru manager said, that it's essentially just a lead generation service. And while the Costco price is usually a bit lower than their advertised internet numbers, in almost every instance, a customer would get a better price by just contacting the dealer directly.