This Pickup Beat Ford's Maverick In Consumer Reports' Best Cars Made In America List

Word from CarEdge is that a whopping 117 different new vehicle models have rolled off production lines across America in 2026. There's an abundance of choice if you want to support domestic manufacturing — or to potentially shield yourself from the worst effects of recent tariffs.

But as with cars assembled anywhere else in the world, not all American-made vehicles are built the same. That's where Consumer Reports comes in; each year, the non-profit organization compiles a list of the best vehicles in each segment based on their performance in its tests and member surveys. This year's compilation doesn't differ much from the last few years', though the Honda Ridgeline muscled out perennial favorite Ford Maverick to become the best midsize pickup for 2026.

The Maverick had been featured on CR's annual "Top Picks" list between 2023 and 2025. But in the U.S., Honda won out, and it wasn't the only brand to shake things up. Another new entrant, the BMW X3, also quietly snatched the luxury compact SUV crown from the Lexus NX. The two newcomers feature alongside regulars such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, Subaru Crosstrek, and Subaru Forester in the top ten.