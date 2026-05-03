Rivian Rides High On Consumer Reports Owner Scores, But Then Again, So Did Tesla

Rivian is cream of the crop in Consumer Reports' 2026 owner satisfaction survey, with an overwhelming 85% of respondents indicating they would buy from the brand again. That makes it the highest-scoring carmaker in the non-profit organization's owner satisfaction ratings for the third year in a row. It's a massive achievement when you consider that the Irvine-based company only started delivering its debut vehicle, the R1T electric pickup truck, in 2021. Owners of the 2026 Rivian models are happiest with the R1T truck, with a staggering 91% saying they would choose the same vehicle again if they had the chance.

Such a situation isn't so surprising given high customer satisfaction typically leads to customer loyalty. Satisfaction levels for the R1S stood at 79%. One key Rivian attribute that most fulfilled customers expectations was comfort, where the brand ranked ahead of Genesis, Lincoln, Audi, BMW, and Ram.This doesn't necessarily mean that Rivian vehicles are much more comfortable than a BMW or Audi, but rather that they meet the comfort expectations that consumers have for a Rivian.

Driving experience ranked highly too, in second place, as did ownership cost. But owners did give enough thumbs up to grant Rivian the highest satisfaction levels in the usability department. The outstanding result is well deserved. But of course, now comes the really hard part — staying on top in the long term. If ever it needs reminding that things can change in an instant, Rivian could take Tesla's experience as a warning against complacency.