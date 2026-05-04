Consumer Reports' Customer Ratings Say This Car Brand Is Unexpectedly Comfortable

We can only imagine that it's hard for automakers to shake certain reputations, which may be favorable to those that have had some reliability issues, like Toyota. In spite of a few recalls, it's generally viewed favorably for producing sturdy, reliable, and value-rich models. It's gotta be tough for BMW, though, which has achieved notoriety for oil leaks, high-pressure fuel system issues, timing chains that wear out too quickly, and assorted other ills. Still, there are some solid old Bimmers out there.

But what if, in spite of these flaws, owners still viewed these brands favorably, thus bolstering their reputations? Consumer Reports' owner satisfaction ratings from December 2025 highlight what motorists think of their vehicles, and some of the results may shock folks. This is especially true for those who pooh-pooh certain EV manufacturers, or have a scornful view of European cars. Well, in some cases, these ratings actually do legitimize such negativity.

But in terms of overall comfort, a very new manufacturer scores the highest, and even outshines the majority of its automobile-producing comrades in many other categories. We're talking about Rivian, which Consumer Reports' customer ratings show is unexpectedly comfortable, as well as the top dog in overall owner satisfaction. Let's dive into why, as well as highlight some other interesting data from CR's findings.