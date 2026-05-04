Consumer Reports' Customer Ratings Say This Car Brand Is Unexpectedly Comfortable
We can only imagine that it's hard for automakers to shake certain reputations, which may be favorable to those that have had some reliability issues, like Toyota. In spite of a few recalls, it's generally viewed favorably for producing sturdy, reliable, and value-rich models. It's gotta be tough for BMW, though, which has achieved notoriety for oil leaks, high-pressure fuel system issues, timing chains that wear out too quickly, and assorted other ills. Still, there are some solid old Bimmers out there.
But what if, in spite of these flaws, owners still viewed these brands favorably, thus bolstering their reputations? Consumer Reports' owner satisfaction ratings from December 2025 highlight what motorists think of their vehicles, and some of the results may shock folks. This is especially true for those who pooh-pooh certain EV manufacturers, or have a scornful view of European cars. Well, in some cases, these ratings actually do legitimize such negativity.
But in terms of overall comfort, a very new manufacturer scores the highest, and even outshines the majority of its automobile-producing comrades in many other categories. We're talking about Rivian, which Consumer Reports' customer ratings show is unexpectedly comfortable, as well as the top dog in overall owner satisfaction. Let's dive into why, as well as highlight some other interesting data from CR's findings.
High in comfort and overall satisfaction, low in reliability
CR's Jon Linkov says that "Rivian buyers continue to tell us that they're very satisfied with their electric vehicles despite experiencing many problems." Interestingly, the aforementioned Bayerische Motoren Werke claims the No. 2 spot on the podium of owner satisfaction — this could be due to the brand seemingly righting a lot of its past wrongs surrounding engine reliability. It ranks fifth out of 26 brands in terms of reliability, after all.
Rivian was top in overall satisfaction in 2025 despite being number 26 out of 26 in new car reliability. The R1T and R1S — which are smarter and even more fun than the first-generation models – are considered to be comfortable, capable off-road, and fast among CR survey respondents. On the flipside, owners aren't as keen on screen controls for essential functions and aggressive regenerative braking.
Zeroing in on reliability, Autoweek reported that Jake Fisher, CR's senior director of auto testing and cars strategy lead (does all of that fit on a business card?) said "it's an opportunity to own a very capable pickup truck with some unique features and plenty of performance. Early adopters are willing to put up with some growing pains, and problems are not putting them off."
In addition to CR's overall findings, Rivian took the No. 2 spot behind Tesla in driving, ranked at the top in comfort, No. 1 in usability, and fifth in cabin storage. Owners dig Rivians for their comfy seats, low noise inside, and ride comfort. The storage ranking is strange, though — there's a storage cubby between the passenger compartment and bed in the R1T, dubbed the "Gear Tunnel," and the R1S boasts a maximum cargo capacity of 91 cubic feet.
Just as we expected
But which automakers would make the readership exclaim out loud, by themselves: "Ah-ha! I knew it!" Fear not, as Germany's own Volkswagen ranks dead-last in CR's usability rankings. This covers how easy it is to use climate controls, select gears, fiddle with the infotainment system, among other things. It's also ranked 25th out of 26 in owner satisfaction. Yikes.
CR calls the controls and infotainment systems unintuitive, but at least Volkswagen is sitting squarely in the middle of the new car reliability category, ranking 16th. It helps that VW threw some physical buttons back on the steering wheel for 2025 — part of the incremental improvements Volkswagen made to the 2025 GTI. Also, WV gets to thumb its nose at fellow German brand Mercedes-Benz, which sits at 19th.
If there's one lesson to learn from Consumer Reports' customer ratings saying that Rivian is unexpectedly comfortable, as well the winner in owner satisfaction, it's that if consumers are stoked enough for a brand, they can also be rather forgiving. Let this be a lesson to every other automaker out there, especially those that Rivian is eyeing as competition.