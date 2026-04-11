These Car Insurance Companies Are The Best At Settling Claims, According To Consumer Reports

In theory, the whole point of insuring something whether it's your car, your home, or your health, is to protect said asset with a safety net that can mitigate the financial impact of unexpected events. That means if you have car insurance and your car gets hit or stolen, you should only be on the hook for paying your deductible, and the insurance company should cover the rest. In practice, insurance companies are notorious for figuring out loopholes and other reasons to avoid paying their customers what they're owed. Thankfully Consumer Reports surveyed over 40,000 car insurance policyholders across the United States to find out which company was the best at settling claims.

Martin Lachter, a research program leader for Consumer Reports said, "It is natural for consumers to shop based on premiums, but looking at claims is important. Ultimately, that is the main benefit you're paying the companies for." He recommends considering both claims settlements and price.