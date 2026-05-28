I'm Upgrading My Touareg To Something More Modern! What Car Should I Buy?

Your goals are at odds with each other here, Paul. On the one hand, you want a $50,000 luxury SUV — if that's really your desire, then Andy has the right pick for you. But if your other goal is the primary one, your desire for a vehicle that won't lose value, then you shouldn't spend 50,000 United States American dollars on an SUV. Instead, you should buy something at the absolute bottom of its depreciation curve: This $6,500 Land Cruiser.

Now, did I pick a 100-series Land Cruiser for you just because I have an emotional attachment to them? Yes and no. On the one hand, this does appear to simply be the cheapest Land Cruiser on AutoTrader in Oregon; on the other, I was planning on getting you the cheapest Hundy regardless. The core problem with your ask is this: Every car, no matter how little mileage you put on it, will lose value over time. The only way to solve for that is to get a car so old and so depreciated that it's done most of that already. 100-series Land Cruiser prices are pretty bottomed out, so this should never stray far from that $6,500 entry point.

Now, you might be worried about that little "407,000 mile" reading on the dash. I get that. I have two things for you to consider, though. First, this is a Land Cruiser, and those simply do not die. Second, we're leaving a solid $43,500 in your budget to swap out some belts and tires. Just do a bit of preventative maintenance, and keep on top of your oil changes.If you want something that holds its value, Paul, don't buy the latest and greatest. Get something that was fantastic two and a half decades ago, and is now so cheap that you can roll it without severely impacting its resale value. Get an old Land Cruiser, Paul, and drive your 2,000 annual miles with the full knowledge that they're costing you nothing in depreciation.