Ferrari Blesses Pope With Free Steering Wheel, Because Even Leo Can't Avoid Automakers And Their Merch

Ferrari didn't just reveal its first-ever five-seater and its first electric vehicle when it announced the $640,000 Luce on Monday. It was also arranged to have the Pope take a look and presumably give it his blessing. Apparently, Roman Catholicism is a big deal in the country that invented it or something? Confusing, I know. But did Ferrari then leave ole Leo with the keys to the new car they showed him? Of course not. What's the Pope going to do with an electric Ferrari? Instead, the Italian automaker gave him a free steering wheel "as tribute." Neat?

Some of you are probably too young to remember why Jalopnik doesn't drive Ferraris, but that just means you're one of today's lucky 10,000. Trust me, you're in for a treat. Anyway, even if Pope Leo's new Ferrari steering wheel is nicer than you could possibly imagine, it's still a steering wheel that's missing a car. Maybe he could put it in a shadow box and mount it on his wall? But what if it doesn't go with the rest of his decor? It probably clashes with any leftover parts from his old manual-transmission Ford Fusion. You don't want anything too matchy-matchy, but you have to assume he's already got plenty of Catholic stuff that's far more important than the steering wheel from a car that costs 10x more than a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Sadly, while I did find video of Pope Leo looking at the car, nothing I found included him sharing his thoughts on the car. He's seen it in person, and I never will, so I really would have appreciated a few opinions. I mean, he's the Pope, and lying is a sin, so anything he says has to be the truth. Is it good? Is it bad? I just want an unbiased opinion here because, personally, I'm still baffled. I'm sure it's a very nice steering wheel (not that I'll ever touch one), but these sort of Italian-car gifts seem a bit better suited to someone who's maybe, from Italy?