Volvo Can Keep Selling Cars In The U.S.

The Ferrari Luce, Ferrari's first EV, suddenly appeared over the weekend. That's what we in the media industry would call "burying a story," and it seems Ferrari was right to give it a shot — no one seems enthused by the brand's foray into electrification. From Reuters:

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) – Ferrari shares plunged by more than 8% on Tuesday as investors ‌and critics reacted coolly to the Italian luxury sports carmaker's new Luce electric car, questioning whether it remained true to the brand's identity. The four-door, five-seat family car, costing €550,000 ($640,000), is a radical departure for the prancing horse marque. It was developed with the help of former Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab design chief ​Jony Ive and his collective LoveFrom. Ferrari's Milan-listed shares closed down 8.4%, while its New York-listed shares were down ​by 5.1% as of 1550 GMT. Fabio Caldato, portfolio manager at AcomeA SGR, which owns Ferrari ⁠shares, told Reuters the share reaction reflected broader market worries. "Ferrari is currently being penalised for an aesthetic disappointment, which follows ​the significant concerns over the expansion of its range to include electric models," he said.

Everyone else has gotten their dunks in on Ferrari, but now I get my turn. The Luce would be a really fun design if it were a Honda! Unfortunately for Ferrari, the brand is held to a slightly different standard. The Luce is chunky, smooth, and has a front end reminiscent of a Ford Maverick — not exactly what you want when you spend $640,000 on an EV with middling specs just to show off. Ferrari cars are supposed to be immediately recognizable as something incredible, something beyond mortal ken, and the Luce is just another electric family car.