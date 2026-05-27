Cop Tickets Woman For Holding Cell Phone In A Right Hand That Doesn't Exist

Some of us have been pulled over for dumb reasons, but this one takes the cake. A Florida woman was cited for driving with her phone in her right hand. This may seem perfectly reasonable, except there's one problem — she doesn't have a right hand. Katie, who goes by the handle @slightlyoff.balance on social media, just received the police body cam footage of her traffic stop, and posted it on Instagram and TikTok for all to see.

At first, she has a good sense of humor about it. After all, she doesn't have a right hand, and the officer must have made an innocent mistake. "So, you want to just call this a day?" she says. The officer is polite, but continues to insist that he saw her manipulating her phone with her right hand. Several times during the stop, she holds up her right arm that clearly doesn't have a hand at the end, and can't possibly hold a phone as he accuses. In the end, the officer cites her for "Wireless Comm. Device/Handheld While Driving – First Offense" with a $116 fine, reports CBS 12 News. She's taking this to court.

Even if her lack of a right hand isn't adequate proof of her innocence (and it should be), Florida state law may still be in her favor. According to CBS 12 News, simply holding a phone is actually legal except in school and construction zones. The ticket does not say she was in either of these. Otherwise, drivers are simply prohibited from typing messages on their phones while driving. This would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, without a hand.