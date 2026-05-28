What Would Be The Funniest Brand To Sponsor An F1 Team?
Here at Jalopnik, we love a tasteful racing sponsor. We've argued for NASCAR to return cigarette ads to its race cars, for example. We've said racing needs more sponsors like Victoria's Secret, and we have even asked you, our dear readership, to share your favorite racing sponsorships in the past. Now, we want to get a little weird, and ask what would be the funniest brand to sponsor an F1 team?
Don't go making it too weird — this is a family site, after all — but you can get away with a lot so long as it's actually funny. Maybe it's a competing tire brand that would send Pirelli into a tailspin, or an energy drink that might give Red Bull heart palpitations, we want to know what brand you think would be the funniest one to sponsor a Formula 1 race team. Submit your answer in the comments section down below!
I think the funniest brand to sponsor an F1 team would be MrBeast's Feastables
This is funny in a sort of dystopian sense, where a random white dude becomes one of the most popular people on the internet and hosts challenges where lowly plebeians compete to see who can stay in a circle long enough to win a couple thousand dollars, or host a real life "Squid Game"-style competition. Now this random dude makes chocolate bars and treats a la one Willy Wonka, complete with sweepstakes and cash prizes, it all just feels so nauseatingly emblematic of late-stage capitalism, that I think it would be such a cosmic middle finger if Feastables sponsored an F1 team.
I actually saw MrBeast when I attended Formula 1 Las Vegas last year. We were lining up to take ride-along laps of the race course with our respective sponsors, and he was one of the few other people who stands about a head taller than most. Now I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, his eyes really do look that soulless in person, but that's beside the point; I think it would be funny for Feastables to sponsor an F1 team, in an ironic way. What brand do you think would be the funniest to see sponsor an F1 team? Let us know in the comments.