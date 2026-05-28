What Would Be The Funniest Brand To Sponsor An F1 Team?

This is funny in a sort of dystopian sense, where a random white dude becomes one of the most popular people on the internet and hosts challenges where lowly plebeians compete to see who can stay in a circle long enough to win a couple thousand dollars, or host a real life "Squid Game"-style competition. Now this random dude makes chocolate bars and treats a la one Willy Wonka, complete with sweepstakes and cash prizes, it all just feels so nauseatingly emblematic of late-stage capitalism, that I think it would be such a cosmic middle finger if Feastables sponsored an F1 team.

I actually saw MrBeast when I attended Formula 1 Las Vegas last year. We were lining up to take ride-along laps of the race course with our respective sponsors, and he was one of the few other people who stands about a head taller than most. Now I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, his eyes really do look that soulless in person, but that's beside the point; I think it would be funny for Feastables to sponsor an F1 team, in an ironic way. What brand do you think would be the funniest to see sponsor an F1 team? Let us know in the comments.