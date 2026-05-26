Lotus Cut A Hole In The Emira's Roof, In Case You Want That, And There's A More Powerful 420 Sport Model Too

Lotus has never been a car company to shy away from the weird, but the Emira has largely stood as the brand's classic recipe: Lightweight, small but relatively powerful engine in the back, lots of fun. Clearly that was too normal for the Lotus of today, though, because the company just added two kinda-weird new things to the Emira lineup. First, the addition of a range-topping four-cylinder trim that sits above the formerly-range-topping V6. Second, an optional hole in the roof.

The new top-tier Emira is called the 420 Sport, which I assume is what hair-ruffling dads call their stoner sons. It eschews the Emira V6 SE's titular supercharged V6, instead returning to what appears to be the same AMG-derived turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 as the base Emira, now boosted even further. Its name comes from its power rating in metric horsepower, which converts to 414 American horses. That's a full 14 hp more than both the V6 and turbo-four normally produce, which makes me wonder why Lotus needs three separate trim levels and two engine options to span such a small difference in power.