At $12,500, Could This 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Light Up Your Life?

The stripes and SSB badges on today's Nice Price or No Dice Solstice commemorate the model's 2006 and 2007 class wins in the SCCA's Showroom Stock B racing series. Let's see if this low-mileage example's price tag hits the winner's circle in our voting.

As a kid, you might have played the game, "The Floor is Lava," much to the irritation of your elders, who didn't much like you traipsing all over the furniture and swinging from the chandelier. In states that offer such an option, registering a vehicle under Planned Non-operational (PNO) status is like a game of "The Street is Lava," as the law doesn't allow a vehicle thus registered to so much as touch a tire to the tarmac.

Why would anyone put their vehicle in so strict a timeout? Well, maybe the car won't be used. Or perhaps it needs repairs that can't be completed anytime soon. Those repairs could be connected to a failed smog test, which would prevent standard on-the-road registration, likely the most vexing reason for a non-op status. The 1987 Mazda 626 turbo coupe that we considered on Wednesday fell in this netherworld of non-op status, but the seller was sly in omitting the reason. That, along with failing paint, condemned the car at its not insubstantial $6,750 asking price, and when we counted up the votes, it had fallen in a massive 92% 'No Dice' loss.