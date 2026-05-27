Honestly, this is hard. There are so many good Ferrari designs, from the traditionally beautiful to the very weird. And I love a weird Ferrari. High up on my list are the FF and 612 Scaglietti, and I think all of the best 1950's and '60s Ferraris are the strangest, typically coachbuilt ones. I didn't want to get too into the weeds combing through every Zagato or Ghia special, so I've narrowed down my picks of favorite Ferrari to two series-production cars, one modern and one not-so-modern.

The first is the Daytona SP3, allegedly Ferrari's last mid-engine supercar with a nonhybrid naturally aspirated V12. Ferrari's range-topping models have always been pretty funky-looking, like the F50 and Enzo that I also adore, and while the SP3 is quite beautiful, it's also more than a little bizarre. There's its pseudo-hidden headlights, dramatic side surfacing and bulging rear fenders, and that fantastically straked rear end. The SP3 looks like an absolute UFO, more so than really any other Ferrari, and that's why I love it.

Ferrari

But while Ferrari has put out a lot of great mid-engine designs, in my mind its best cars will always be front-engine GTs. Most people would probably say one of the 250s is the best example, say a GTO or GT SWB or maybe a California Spyder. I'm sure the 275 GTB and 365 GTB will be popular answers too, and the 550 Maranello. But I think the 250 GT Lusso is the best of them all. The shape and proportions are just spectacular, and they look even more dramatic when in motion. Its design just gives me that fizzy feeling, and they elicit an "oh my god, what a car" every time I see one.

But what about you? What's your favorite Ferrari design, and why? I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.