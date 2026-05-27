'Remove The Prancing Horse' Ex-Ferrari Boss Has Harsh Words For The Ferrari Luce

Despite the fact the Ferrari Luce has been anointed by God, it's failed to garner any sort of positive reaction from the general public. Hell, even the non-car enthusiasts in my life are asking me about this thing, but it's not just the plebs who are put off by the four-door Luce — its former Ferrari bosses, too. Luca di Montezemolo, who served as chairman of the company from 1991 until 2014. To this day, he's the longest-serving head of the company and was personally asked by Enzo Ferrari in the early 1970s to work as his personal assistant, so he's seen a thing or two, and he knows a thing or two.

During the Luce's launch event in Italy, di Montezemolo was asked by a scrum of journalists what he thought about the Jony Ive-designed sedan and, well, let's just say that his opinion isn't terribly different from the one you probably hold. Here's what he told the Italian news agency AskANews with — and i don't think this is hyperbole — tears in his eyes:

'If I were to say what I really think, I'd be doing Ferrari a disservice. We risk destroying a legend, and I'm truly sorry about that. I hope they at least remove the prancing horse from that car.'

By my count, there are eight prancing horses on the exterior of the Luce, and buyers can choose from either a traditional Scuderia Ferrari badge on the front fenders or a larger silver Prancing Horse with that weird little black cutout on the front doors, according to Motor1. What I'm saying is, there are horses all over this thing.