Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition Adds Cheerful Designer Touches And Chic Color Schemes For $1,400
I own a Mini Cooper, but I didn't buy it for its aesthetics, I primarily bought it for its playful driving dynamics, but its cheeky looks, funky features, and overall fun vibe did contribute to my purchase decision. I wouldn't describe Minis as having style over substance, since they're still quite versatile vehicles, but they do tend to be more distinctive looking than stuffier competitors like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Audi A3. With its latest designer collaboration, though, Mini aims to bring even more style and panache into its aesthetic repertoire with the Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition.
Designed in collaboration with the revered British luxury fashion designer and certified Mini fan Sir Paul Smith, the Paul Smith Edition package can be added onto any Mini Cooper two-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, or convertible in either standard Cooper C form, or zestier Cooper S. This also happens to be the first Mini special edition that's not a limited run, so anyone can add an extra dash of classically chic British style to their Cooper. The Paul Smith Edition package cannot be added to JCW models because, according to Mini PR, a big part of the JCW identity involves bright red accents, which would clash with Sir Paul Smith's iconic color palette.
Unfortunately opting for this package requires buyers to also check the option box for the $4,100 Iconic Trim, but once that box is ticked, the Paul Smith Edition is only an additional $1,400. That means the cheapest Mini Cooper C two-door Paul Smith Edition will start out at $36,175 including destination, but that price includes full-speed automated cruise control, AR navigation, automated parking, the excellent Harman Kardon stereo, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, head-up display, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Special touches outside are subtle but impactful
I attended the Americas debut of the Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition at the flagship Paul Smith store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles, also known as the store with the iconic pink wall that attracts selfie-hungry, clout-chasing influencers by the busload. I got to see each bodystyle with the Paul Smith Edition package, and I have to say they look fantastic in person, much more special than I anticipated.
There are three colors to choose from: Statement Grey, Inspired White, and Midnight Black Metallic, all of which feature body color headlight rings which make a significant impact on the Cooper's expressive face, as well as Nottingham Green accents on the side mirrors, grille surround, and wheel hub covers.
On Mini Cooper Hardtops, the roof can also be optioned in Nottingham Green with either Paul Smith's multicolor Signature Stripe or a matte-and-gloss Jet Black stripe detail; convertibles have a black soft top. All body styles also feature a subtle blue hue to the lower body plastics that encircle the car, and any "S" badging on the cars becomes black rather than the standard red in order to avoid clashing with the color palette.
Interior changes are similarly restrained, but very thoughtful
Inside, Sir Paul Smith worked closely with Mini's Head of Design Holger Hampf to strike an ideal, realistic balance between form, function, and manufacturability. This manifests itself as Nightshade Blue Vescin sport seats with unique knitted textile accents, Paul Smith's Signature Stripe adorning the steering wheel band, three exclusive Paul Smith backgrounds for the infotainment, and a "Hello" door-opening light projection and an "Every day is a new beginning" door sill inscription.
In an interview, Hampf told me, "I believe the world needs more Mini than ever before." He said he wants to offer people a moment of positivity in the little things, like the Paul Smith Edition's doorsill-located positive affirmation. "My job with Mini is to offer this moment of positivity in the car," he continued. "It's about creating moments of delight and positivity."
I don't normally buy that kind of corporate jargon, but as a Mini owner, and after seeing the cheeky touches on the Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition, I know it's not just jargon. Minis already have a distinctive way of drawing people in. I said the 2025 Mini Cooper S four-door hardtop was like a half-trained puppy you love with all your heart, and the Paul Smith Edition adds to that even more.