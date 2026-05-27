Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition Adds Cheerful Designer Touches And Chic Color Schemes For $1,400

I own a Mini Cooper, but I didn't buy it for its aesthetics, I primarily bought it for its playful driving dynamics, but its cheeky looks, funky features, and overall fun vibe did contribute to my purchase decision. I wouldn't describe Minis as having style over substance, since they're still quite versatile vehicles, but they do tend to be more distinctive looking than stuffier competitors like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Audi A3. With its latest designer collaboration, though, Mini aims to bring even more style and panache into its aesthetic repertoire with the Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition.

Designed in collaboration with the revered British luxury fashion designer and certified Mini fan Sir Paul Smith, the Paul Smith Edition package can be added onto any Mini Cooper two-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, or convertible in either standard Cooper C form, or zestier Cooper S. This also happens to be the first Mini special edition that's not a limited run, so anyone can add an extra dash of classically chic British style to their Cooper. The Paul Smith Edition package cannot be added to JCW models because, according to Mini PR, a big part of the JCW identity involves bright red accents, which would clash with Sir Paul Smith's iconic color palette.

Mini

Unfortunately opting for this package requires buyers to also check the option box for the $4,100 Iconic Trim, but once that box is ticked, the Paul Smith Edition is only an additional $1,400. That means the cheapest Mini Cooper C two-door Paul Smith Edition will start out at $36,175 including destination, but that price includes full-speed automated cruise control, AR navigation, automated parking, the excellent Harman Kardon stereo, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, head-up display, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.