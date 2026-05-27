Amazing Things Are Happening In Corvette C8 Ownership Facebook Groups

Looking at public Facebook groups I'm not a part of is one of my great joys. You just never know what you're going to find, and today I struck pure gold on the "Corvette C8 Z06, ZR1 & E-Ray" owners group. In what could be the most Corvette-coded post of all time, a Z06 owner shared how he reached out to YOUR (tariff loving) President, Donald J. Trump, to let him know how much he dug him and humbly requested Trump sign his 2025 Z06's window sticker — a totally normal and chill thing to do.

Even more normal and chill is the fact that the President (read: most likely an intern or aide) actually did it. The Facebook post was aptly captioned, "Trigger warning: TDS sufferers should skip this post... I've attached a letter I mailed to President Trump in NOV, and his response letter with his signature on the build sheet for my Vette."

In his letter to Trump, the owner — whose identity we're withholding — laid out his credentials as to why his window sticker should be signed. First of all, he's an "American citizen-since-birth" who has sold fitness equipment to the U.S. Military for over 35 years. Clearly, he's doing so at a healthy profit, since he's able to afford a $137,000 Corvette Z06. The owner says he's visited almost every U.S. base around the globe, and will "humbly stand American Flag Lines at many Veteran Funerals in the Dallas, Texas area." He also donates some of his fitness equipment to local Veteran support organizations. Curiously, the owner points out that he voted for Trump "twice with conviction and pride." Of course, Trump has actually run three times.

Corvette C8 Z06

As for why his specific Corvette deserves Trump's autopen signature, well, it's got credentials of its own. The owner points out that it was the 47th 2025 Corvette Z06 built, and it was built on... wait for it... 9/11/24. He also got the personalized Texas license plate "US BUILT" for the car, despite the fact that 59% of its components are from outside the U.S. and Canada.

I looked at this guy's Facebook page — his Hysteria Purple Corvette definitely has that plate, and he was claiming back in October of 2024 that it was built on 9/11, so I don't doubt what he's saying.