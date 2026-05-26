These Are The Games You Play On Road Trips

Welcome back from your long weekend off to this Second Monday (simply known as Tuesday). Wherever your travels may have taken you, I hope the journey was more entertaining or at least more exciting than my road trip of enlightenment in finding out how many more gas stations are now along 31 on my travels to Michigan from Indianapolis. But I will argue that these were crucial bathroom break locations to clock!

Over the long weekend of touching grass and hopefully staying mostly off of the internet, I asked you about the games you play on road trips. Posting it on a holiday weekend left us a little lighter on answers, but there were still some good ones to choose from. The classics certainly made the comments, but to my delight there were some unique games I had never heard of. Some of you though, were or are happy to tune out everyone at times and kick back with a book or some music, or just plain sleep your way through states to the destination (obviously if you were not the driver).

With that, here are some of the games you play (or have played) on road trips, complete with some hopefully clever photos.