At $6,750, Is This 1987 Mazda 626 Turbo A Coupe D'état?

The 1980s were a glorious time for Japanese coupes, as evidenced by the wonderful features of today's Nice Price or No Dice 626 Turbo. Let's find out what turning back time should rightfully cost.

In the 1970s, General Motors entered the subcompact market in North America with the Chevy Chevette, later spinning that off into the copycat Pontiac T-100. These cars were based on GM's global T-platform, which likewise sired the Opel Kadett C, Holden Gemini, and the Isuzu I-Mark. That latter model was also made available to North American car buyers as the oddly-named "Opel by Isuzu," sold through Buick dealers.

Speaking of T-platform Chevettes and Buicks, we had a 1979 Chevy Chevette with a Buick V6 and five-speed stick come our way on Tuesday. Unfortunately for its seller, you all didn't think the hot-rodded car's $5,995 price tag fit it to a T. When all was said and done, the votes earned the Chevette a decisive 75% 'No Dice' loss.