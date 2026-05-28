Lamborghini Loving Decision To Kill Lanzador EV Following Ferrari Luce Flop

If you're the type of person who reads a website like Jalopnik, then you're very aware that the Ferrari Luce has received a less-than-warm reception from the general public. Do you know who else is aware of this fact? Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann, and it's made him quite happy about his company's decision to kill the all-electric Lanzador and refocus on plug-in hybrids.

In an interview, the CEO called Lambo's decision to end its EV program "the right way to go" for the automaker, but he did add that "every brand, every company has to decide for themselves." Lamborghini was one of the countless automakers around the world that decided to pull back on its EV strategy because of weak demand. From CNBC:

"Our decision to go from [traditional internal combustion engine] to plug-in was a very important one for us, and it worked out," Winkelmann exclusively told CNBC during a virtual interview. "We don't speak about our competitors ... but everybody has their own strategy." [...] "By observing the market ... we saw that the acceptance curve [of EVs] for our type of customers is not increasing, and that therefore we decided to move away from a full-electric car into a plug-in hybrid," he said. [...] Shares of Ferrari fell about 8% on Tuesday in Milan and dropped 5.3% in New York after the unveiling of the Luce on Monday in Italy. Analysts said the stock reaction was partially due to "design hate." "Ultimately many fans are disappointed that Ferrari is embracing the EV concept, believing it dilutes the supercar brand, which has modelled itself around classic design and raw, combustion-engine power," Michael Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar, told CNBC earlier this week.

If you were hoping for a direct take from Winkelmann on the Luce, keep dreaming. The 61-year-old declined to comment, instead saying that "innovation is paramount" to success, but it shouldn't be made just for innovation's sake or forced upon customers."

While I totally understand where Winkelmann is coming from, I can't help but think the response to a production Lanzador would have been much warmer than what the Luce received. I mean, just look at the concept car. It was sick as hell, and the Luce is, well, the Luce.