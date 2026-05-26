Ferrari Insists New $640,000 Luce EV Is A Serious Car, Not An Elaborate Prank Like You All Assume

Regardless of what you think of the exterior styling, the cabin itself looks absolutely delightful. That's not exactly a surprise, since Ferrari already showed off the interior a while ago, but I still like it. Ive did an outstanding job preserving as much of Ferrari's heritage and brand identity as possible, while still bringing the cabin into the modern era. I also wouldn't be surprised if a big part of why some people looked at those photos and decided it looked cheap did so because we aren't used to seeing actual high-end materials used in a design like this. Allegedly, the pieces that look like metal are actually made out of metal, and you just know that leather smells incredible.

Ferrari

Of course, I'll never be allowed anywhere near a Luce, at least if Ferrari has anything to say about it, so I can't and likely won't ever be able to tell you how much better or worse the cabin feels in person. If you ever do get a chance to poke around inside one, please report back. I bet every material feels far nicer to the touch than it looks in photos, but I'm also open to being wrong. I mean, with a starting price of about $640,000 at current conversion rates, you better get some incredibly high-end materials to go along with your 280 miles of range and acceleration that isn't that much quicker than a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Like the Ioniq 5 N, those paddles you see aren't ornamental, either. They don't simulate a dual-clutch transmission, though, instead giving you the option to control regen and overall power output. So "downshifting" ups how hard the regenerative braking slows you down while also cutting torque, and "upshifting" does the opposite, increasing the amount of torque on tap. We'd have to actually drive the Luce to tell you how intuitive and useful that feature is, but after learning our lesson with the Ioniq 5 N's simulated shifting, I'll at least say don't judge this book by its "fake" cover.

Ferrari

Ferrari says it also went to great lengths to pack as much performance-enhancing software into the Luce as possible, promising that its computers can sort out the complexities of driving a quad-motor EV with more than 1,000 hp, and combined with the latest ultra-high-end 48-volt suspension that Multimatic could provide, as well as rear-wheel steering and advanced torque vectoring, expect a car that drives far better than any of the design haters can currently imagine. The sounds the Luce makes are also real, at least if you don't take issue with Ferrari using electronics to amplify the mechanical noises the electric motors already make, in a similar solution to how an electric guitar amp works.