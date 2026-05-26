NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Initiates Largest Change In 70 Years, Solicits Bids To Replace Caltech As Its Manager
NASA announced Friday that it will be soliciting bids for a new operator to take over the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the center responsible for every single American Mars rover, and whose Voyager probes are the most distant manmade objects in the universe. Essentially, NASA is putting JPL under new management when the current agreement with Caltech ends on September 30, 2028, which would represent the largest change to the institution in 70 years. That institution remains a pillar of America's leadership in space, as it is the premier expert in robotic exploration. Its rovers and probes explore where humanity cannot yet go. Those robots are about to get a new hand at the wheel.
Founded in 1936, JPL became a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) dedicated to NASA when the space agency was founded in 1958. Formally, that classification means that while JPL's work is for NASA, it is not a government facility, and its employees are not civil servants. Instead, a third-party entity must actually run the organization and hire all the talent. For this entire 68-year period, that has been the California Institute of Technology, or Caltech. Its management of JPL has never been challenged until now.
But things have been grim at JPL over the last few years, and the landscape of the space sector has shifted. The institute has suffered multiple rounds of layoffs as it has tried to get spiraling costs under control. Meanwhile, a booming space industry is proving that private enterprise can accomplish what only the government used to be able to do, and at lower costs. Already, NASA has been looking to offload capabilities to the private sector, including space stations. In other words, the space agency is looking to see if it can find cheaper ways to do what it's always done, and it looks like JPL is under that microscope now.
The likely suitors
This writing has been on the wall, and in a pretty explicit way, for a little while now. In July of 2025, NASA hosted an Industry Engagement Day to gather feedback from potential suitors for JPL. The agency was openly stating its intention to solicit bids; this was a way to get the likely suspects ready for when those bids went live, which is what just happened Friday. You might look at "Industry Engagement Day" and immediately think of massive space manufacturers, and sure enough, the likes of Boeing and Lockheed Martin were there that day. But mostly, the guest list was universities, including Caltech itself.
With that in mind, it does seem like the most likely outcome is that another university takes over JPL. Whoever that is would have to manage JPL with fewer expenses (or it won't win the bid), but at least conceptually, that ought to keep JPL's culture and mission pretty well intact. Academic institutions do care about doing research for the sake of research, which is why NASA has always had such a close relationship with them. For what it's worth, Caltech does intend to bid, so there's a chance for true continuity if they come back into the fold. Even in that scenario, though, Caltech will only win if it comes up with a way to do what it's already doing, for less money.
Value for money
It's worth noting that Boeing or one of its JPLs rivals might bid, too. If one of them wins, that could signal a much bigger change. Certainly, work philosophies and methods might shift. A greater emphasis on "value for money" might settle in, which would affect both day-to-day operations and potentially even overall missions. That said, there's a wide consensus that NASA has gotten a bit bloated and sluggish, so maybe a big shakeup is just what JPL needs to get back on course.
Funding and mission priorities will still be dictated by Congress and NASA headquarters in any case. And any bidder without a clear plan to execute on those priorities will not win. Change is always scary, and for something as central to America's space presence as the Mars rovers (among many other important missions), it's really important that nothing breaks in the process. But change can also be necessary. Particularly in an era of reduced government spending, finding ways to be more efficient with limited resources is critical. If we're being optimistic, it's worth considering that a little competition might be the best way to find that efficiency.