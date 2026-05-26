NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Initiates Largest Change In 70 Years, Solicits Bids To Replace Caltech As Its Manager

NASA announced Friday that it will be soliciting bids for a new operator to take over the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the center responsible for every single American Mars rover, and whose Voyager probes are the most distant manmade objects in the universe. Essentially, NASA is putting JPL under new management when the current agreement with Caltech ends on September 30, 2028, which would represent the largest change to the institution in 70 years. That institution remains a pillar of America's leadership in space, as it is the premier expert in robotic exploration. Its rovers and probes explore where humanity cannot yet go. Those robots are about to get a new hand at the wheel.

Founded in 1936, JPL became a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) dedicated to NASA when the space agency was founded in 1958. Formally, that classification means that while JPL's work is for NASA, it is not a government facility, and its employees are not civil servants. Instead, a third-party entity must actually run the organization and hire all the talent. For this entire 68-year period, that has been the California Institute of Technology, or Caltech. Its management of JPL has never been challenged until now.

But things have been grim at JPL over the last few years, and the landscape of the space sector has shifted. The institute has suffered multiple rounds of layoffs as it has tried to get spiraling costs under control. Meanwhile, a booming space industry is proving that private enterprise can accomplish what only the government used to be able to do, and at lower costs. Already, NASA has been looking to offload capabilities to the private sector, including space stations. In other words, the space agency is looking to see if it can find cheaper ways to do what it's always done, and it looks like JPL is under that microscope now.