These Are The Worst Foods To Eat While Driving

Eating on the road: Sometimes it's inevitable. Maybe you're on a long trip with a tight schedule, maybe you've got young kids who won't go for long periods of time without snacking, or maybe you're just not uptight enough to be a dick about what's allowed in your vehicle. Regardless of the reasoning, food makes its way into most of our cars at some point or another, and earlier this week I asked you all to tell me which food item would be the absolute worst to eat behind the wheel.

You all came up with plenty of good options, as well as a few of the requisite "I value the cleanliness of my car interior over the relationships with my friends and loved ones" grouching. I personally like my friends more than I like the smell of rich Corinthian leather, but I understand that's not a universal sentiment. Anyway, without further ado, your answers.