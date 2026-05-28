EVs Are Now The Most Affordable Used Cars

In a stunning and ironic twist, the most affordable vehicle option for cash-strapped Americans right now, and possibly for the foreseeable future, is a used EV. Oddly, we owe a big thanks to the Trump Administration for the valiant stupidity that got us here. Its effort to rip up clean energy incentives from the Biden era, plus the entanglement of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, have both worked the opposite way intended. The fine folks fighting so hard for coal and dinosaur fuels have somehow found themselves inadvertently forcing people towards the very thing they despised.

You see, the average price of a new car today in the U.S. is $50,000. Runaway car prices, inflation and gas prices have pushed a lot more people into the used market. But when more people flood the used market, the demand outpaces supply, driving those prices up further. But ignorance of EVs and the public's unfounded distrust in used models (especially batteries) means used EV prices have consistently hovered on the low end of used car prices while offering buyers sometimes near luxury-level amenities for little money. EVs are also cheaper to service, more reliable as they use fewer moving parts, and don't cost an arm and a leg in fuel.

"In an expensive, affordability-constrained environment, used EVs represent the best value for consumers now," said Kevin Roberts, director of economic and market intelligence at CarGurus, told the Wall Street Journal.