NASA Unveils Next Generation Of Moon Cars As Plans For A Permanent Lunar Base Take Shape

Lunar rovers once carried Apollo astronauts over the surface of the Moon, but since 1972, there have been no human beings to transport. But as NASA prepares to return astronauts to the surface of another world, the space agency wants to ensure that these bold explorers have a ride ready and waiting for them. To that end, on Tuesday NASA unveiled its next-generation lunar rovers, capable of being driven by humans inside them, humans back on Earth, or themselves autonomously if they want. The agency announced two winners for its bid: the Crewed Lunar Vehicle (CLV-1) by Astrolab and the Pegasus by (the appropriately named) Lunar Outpost. The latter features electrification technology from General Motors and Goodyear tires. Each one can carry two astronauts, weighs around a ton, tops out a little over 6 mph, costs about $220 million, can handle inclines up to 20 degrees, and is expected to last about a year. And, you know, will work on the Moon. I think you can qualify those as off-roaders; way, way off-roaders.

This actually represents a significant shift in NASA's approach to lunar terrain vehicles (LTVs). As recently as 2024, the plan was to create a far more capable car that would last a decade, as the New York Times notes. That changed rapidly when Jared Isaacman was sworn in as NASA Administrator late last year. The requirements were scaled back to allow for a faster development time, and the bidding companies had only a few months to submit their proposals. As you might imagine, these were mostly just streamlined versions of the previous proposals, so the new LTV designs aren't wildly different from the old ones.

The upshot is this: instead of having to wait until 2030 for an even more expensive vehicle that might have issues, NASA should be able to get the CLV-1 and Pegasus to the Moon by 2028, so that they're in place for the Artemis astronauts to arrive and take them for a spin. It also means NASA can learn what works and what doesn't, or what features it might like to add, on cheaper vehicles. It's a more iterative philosophy, which makes sense, given that NASA also announced ambitious plans for dozens of uncrewed landings on the Moon in the next few years. Why? The Moon Base is coming.