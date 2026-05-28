Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates Over 7,000 Meta Firings By Bringing His Superyacht To Seattle

Zuckerberg's $300 million yacht cost more than a year of employment for every person in the Seattle area that Meta just laid off — the company averages a salary of $162,700 for software engineers in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, and Zuck's big boat cost about 1,844 times that number. It almost seems like a trade: Seattle loses 1,400 jobs, and in exchange the guy who cut those jobs puts his boat there instead. Which would you rather have, Seattle? Gainful employment that helps you "buy food" or whatever, or the awe-inspiring sight of a boat that is bigger than other boats?

Mark Zuckerberg, like all his fellow tech barons, is a pox on human society. The man seems incapable of understanding social faux pas — or is perhaps just so disconnected from humanity as to ignore them entirely — but loves building spaces where your weird uncle who won't shut up at Thanksgiving can post photos of his autopen monroney. Surely, this is a man who's contributing to society in a way that justifies his net worth.