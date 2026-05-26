2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53's Turbocharged Inline-6 Makes It The GLC To Get

When Mercedes-AMG announced that the C63 would go from housing eight rowdy cylinders wedged beneath its hood to just four with a plug-in-hybrid system attached in the new W206 generation, car enthusiasts raised a collective eyebrow and made a pretty big fuss. Now, I drove that car, and when it was in the right mode and the battery was charged, it was so quick it gave me tunnel vision. But you simply can't get the same thrills as a V8 with a four-cylinder engine. The C-Class' crossover equivalent, the compact GLC, received the same treatment, so up until now every current-gen GLC on sale in the U.S. has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, whether it's a base GLC300, an AMG GLC43 or a top-of-the-line AMG GLC63 S.

It seems like AMG has learned the error of its ways, since the new 2027 AMG GLC53 debuts as a replacement for the four-cylinder GLC43 with a much more characterful twin-charged inline-6 engine. I got a brief opportunity to drive it in Germany, and its sonorous six cylinders make a compelling case for themselves.

Mercedes-AMG

Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me out to Germany so I could sample a smattering of its vehicular offerings, including the new AMG GLC53. Granted I had a very brief time behind the wheel of the car, but these are my initial thoughts.