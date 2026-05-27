Gucci Joins F1 As Alpine's Title Sponsor, Bringing Us One Step Closer To Cigarettes Also Returning To F1

Alpine may be a French automaker, but Alpine F1 actually builds its race cars in England. So, of course, who else would make sense as Alpine F1's new title sponsor than an Italian fashion house? I mean, name one time in history that France, Italy, and England haven't all been best buds. You can't, because friends don't fight. Which is also why, when they wave the flag to officially start the 2027 season, Alpine F1 will officially compete as the Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team. That's right, folks, the Gucci Gang is going racing.

Not everyone who claims to be an F1 fan on the internet is going to love seeing the fashion brand that cursed the world with those stupid belts, but you know what? This kicks ass. F1's not especially interested in appealing to regular people, as the high cost of attending an F1 race so clearly demonstrates. We're allowed to watch on TV, sure, but F1 is still a sport for people with money, not people with jobs. Injecting luxury fashion into the mix just makes sense, and it's wild that it took until 2026 for an F1 team to finally attract a fashion house as a title sponsor.

That also means F1's finally gone mainstream enough that a company such as Gucci sees value in cutting Alpine a massive check. If you're still mad about the belts, I promise I get it. I'd be perfectly happy to go the rest of my life without seeing another Gucci belt, too, but I promise this is good for the sport, at least if you want F1 to still exist in another decade.