You Don't Need To Be A Mechanic To Outsmart Your Check Engine Light

One of Innova's most full-featured scanners is the Innova 5610. Like every other ODBII scanner, it plugs right into the port under the dash and can give you a detailed readout on trouble codes to demystify what that check engine light (or really any other warning light) means. The Innova 5610 also includes a number of advantages over a lot of other scanners on the market.

For one, it has bidirectional capability. That means it can not only read what information the car is sending out, but it can also send commands back to the car's various electronically controlled systems. That, according to Innova, allows you to better pinpoint what your car needs. That can allow you to reset, for instance, the anti-lock brakes pump to ensure it's working (or not working). Bidirectional functionality is helpful as it allows you to not only diagnose the problem, but take an active part in fixing the issue as well. It's quite handy if you need something more in-depth.

Even a high-end ODBII scanner like the Innova 5610 requires some detective work to figure out exactly what's wrong with your car. It isn't magic and fixes like changing brake pads or most fixes involving the suspension still require some automotive knowhow as components like shocks and tie rods are not connected to the vehicle's onboard diagnostic system. However, for fixes like replacing your o2 sensor, changing the spark plugs, mass airflow (MAF), manifold absolute pressure (MAP) sensor, and anything involving electronics and ignition, a good OBDII scanner will be able to guide you in the right direction towards a fix.

Innova's 5610 isn't only helpful when your car is having issues. The scanner is also capable of showing live data from your car like fuel and air flow, what your brakes are doing at any given moment, or even a more accurate reading of how many RPMs your engine is running at. That information is worth its weight in gold when your car needs a tune up or you're working on souping up your ride a bit. It's not only a tool for emergencies when your engine has decided to give up the ghost. It's handy all the time.

The tool also has the infrastructure of Innova behind it, meaning Stateside customer support whenever you need it. Plus, it works with free access to Innova's own RepairSolutions2 App that provides more specified car repairs by offering parts recommendations and actual repair instructions. The scanner also gets free updates for the life of the tool and it isn't beholden to a subscription model like a lot of other companies use. You buy it, and it's yours. It's like having a tiny mechanic on hand, only it's made of plastic and it can fit in a glovebox.