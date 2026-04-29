Do Inner And Outer Tie Rods Need To Be Replaced At The Same Time?

The consensus among mechanics and finicky car owners is to replace brakes, suspension, and steering parts in pairs. For instance, it's always a good idea to replace the brake pads in, for instance, the left and right front wheels rather than just one or the other, and you'd want to replace struts or shocks in pairs or in sets of four to ensure balanced handling, braking, and steering characteristics. The same rule applies to the inner and outer tie rods. Although we're not insensitive to price hikes and would rather keep costs down by not messing with parts that still work, there are convincing reasons why you'd do better in the long run by replacing both inner and outer tie rods at the same time.

It's not mandatory to replace both when one or the other seems fine, but replacing bothis what most experts recommend, since the tie rods (as a whole, including the inner and outer parts) absorb all the nasty impacts from bumps, potholes, and road irregularities while being constantly exposed to heat, rain, snow, mud, dust, and other contaminants.

The tie rods connect the steering rack to the front wheels of your ride, and each tie rod has an inner and outer part. The inner tie rod connects directly with the steering rack. The outer tie rod connects with the inner rod and attaches to the steering knuckle. From that alone, it's no surprise that replacing both when one goes bad is usually worth the extra time and money.