The range of aftermarket engine tuning available to enthusiasts is incredibly wide, and we all have our own favorite car mods. When it comes to engine computer software, modern fuel injection has made it easy for companies to pick up where manufacturers left off, and squeeze out a little — or a lot of — extra power by massaging myriad variables, including ignition timing, boost levels, and more. Then, there's good ol' fashion hardware, such as installing a better-flowing intake or exhaust component, bigger intercooler, or even throwing on a bigger turbocharger (or turbochargers, depending on the engine).

In terms of knowing what level of tuning is possible for an engine, there's a widely accepted graduated system out there that not only helps companies' marketing efforts, but also lets enthusiasts know what it takes to achieve their horsepower and torque aspirations.

This graduated system is outlined in stages, numbered 1, 2, and 3. But is there any standardization for Stage 1, 2, or 3 engine tuning? It starts with a mild ECU tune (or re-map if you live across the pond), then goes up from there depending on type and amount of hardware being bolted on. Let's dig into what each level means.