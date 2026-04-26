What Are The Differences Between Billet And Forged Car Parts?

Billet and forged car parts have the same starting point: a processed piece of metal. But what happens to that metal afterward is different, and that gives their resulting components different traits, too. At the most basic, billet components — created by machining the metal — can be made to more precise specifications. Forged parts, where the metal is physically formed into shape, usually after it's been heated, are stronger.

Now, regular Jalopnik readers may also remember when we looked at the difference between cast and forged crankshafts, which was about making car parts with two of the earliest metal-shaping technologies. People began casting metal — heating it until liquid then pouring it into a mold to harden – approximately 6,000 years ago. And forging may have been around even longer.

It took until the early 1970s, however, for billet manufacturing to really make an impact on the auto industry. That's when the late John Buttera, a legend of the hot rod world, was working on a 1926 Model T and opted to make his own billet wheels and suspension components for the car. (In fact, he's considered the outright inventor of the former.) In both cases, though, it meant taking a solid piece of metal, essentially a specific type of forging blank called a billet, and using a CNC milling machine to precisely remove unwanted material, leaving behind a finished part. True, "CNC" stands for "computer numerical control," and some might say it was that factor — the computerized automation of machining — that enabled a practical way to make billet parts. Yet Buttera remains the father of billet components for generations of gearheads.