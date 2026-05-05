Why Choosing Aluminum Or Cast-Iron Duramax Heads Isn't As Simple As Lightweight Vs. Rugged

General Motors' turbocharged 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V-8 is engineered to stand up to hard work in heavy-duty truck applications, but it comes from the factory with a cast-iron block and aluminum cylinder heads. In fact, it's the first diesel in the U.S. to use aluminum cylinder heads instead of cast iron ones to help save weight. So, at least someone at GM thought that combination would be plenty capable for the real world. But owners occasionally opt for cast-iron heads instead, based on the specific application in which the engine is used.

The mighty Duramax diesel dates back to 2000, when Chevy switched from Detroit Diesel to Duramax engines. Since then, more than 3.5 million of these V-8s have been produced, earning a strong reputation for reliability and power. The first Duramax mills made 300 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque — an 85 hp and 80 lb-ft improvement over their 6.5-liter predecessor.

Today, owners can enjoy 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque from the version in the current heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado, which includes the trail-ready Silverado HD ZR2 Bison. Note that the same engine has been and still is used in the Silverado HD's corporate cousin, the GMC Sierra HD.