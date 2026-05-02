Why The NHTSA Outlaws Replaceable-Bulb LED Headlights, But Can't Stop You From Installing Them

Most of us have, at some point or another, been blinded by an oncoming car's obnoxiously bright headlights. Modern LED-equipped cars are bad enough, but older cars that have been retrofitted with LEDs are invariably worse — they're always too bright, never aimed low enough, and nearly universally headache-inducing. So why does the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration allow such distractions on to American roads? Well, it doesn't. It just can't stop them either.

According to NHTSA's collection of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, LED retrofit headlights are illegal. Normally that would sound like the end of a problem, rather than the beginning, but there's another issue at play here: Actually enforcing the law. See, NHTSA regulates automakers rather than auto modifiers, and the administration has no means of enforcing its anti-LED-retrofit law on the average car owner with a wrench and a couple hundred bucks in AutoZone gift cards. Enforcement of laws around modified vehicles is a state issue, not a federal one, and states often have bigger fish to fry than some headlights.