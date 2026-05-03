How Diesel Fuel And Jet Fuel Are Surprisingly Similar
You've likely been feeling the pinch at the pump recently, and you're not alone. Along with your fellow drivers, airlines have also been struggling financially to handle higher prices for jet fuel. Believe it or not, diesel and jet fuel are actually very similar in terms of composition. It's not that their both flammable. The two types of fuel are close enough in composition that diesel engines can run on jet fuel. However, don't expect to fill up your tank for cheap at your local airport.
While there are several types of jet fuel, Jet A1 is the most common used fuel in commercial aviation around the world. It's a kerosene-based fuel highly refined to burn cleanly. According to Shell, Jet A1 has a freezing point of 53 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing aircraft to fly at high altitudes and in frigid climates without fear of fuel freezing. It also has a flash point of 100 degrees, minimizing the risk of fire. Diesel has similar properties with a high flash point and a low freezing point to properly ignite through compression.
Swapping diesel for jet fuel could damage your engine in the long run
Before you try and fill your diesel pickup with jet fuel, I do have to warn you about the differences. Diesel fuel is filled with lubricants to keep the engine's fuel injector, pistons and other components operating smoothly. A diesel engine will run on Jet A1, but it would have issues if done long-term. Jet fuel has less lubricant, but has other additives. According to Interesting Engineering, jet fuel includes anti-static chemicals, de-icing agents, anticorrosive agents, and anti-bacterial agents. These are all necessary to keep a jet engine running.
For those of you still considering to experiment with your gas tank, there is a price difference between jet fuel and diesel. The average price of jet fuel was $4.20 per gallon on April 27. That same week the average price of diesel was $5.35 per gallon. I don't think a $1.15 difference is enough to gamble your engine's longevity. Unlike the airline that can charge higher bag fees to offset fuel costs, we're just going to have to suffer through it.