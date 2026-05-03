How Diesel Fuel And Jet Fuel Are Surprisingly Similar

You've likely been feeling the pinch at the pump recently, and you're not alone. Along with your fellow drivers, airlines have also been struggling financially to handle higher prices for jet fuel. Believe it or not, diesel and jet fuel are actually very similar in terms of composition. It's not that their both flammable. The two types of fuel are close enough in composition that diesel engines can run on jet fuel. However, don't expect to fill up your tank for cheap at your local airport.

While there are several types of jet fuel, Jet A1 is the most common used fuel in commercial aviation around the world. It's a kerosene-based fuel highly refined to burn cleanly. According to Shell, Jet A1 has a freezing point of 53 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing aircraft to fly at high altitudes and in frigid climates without fear of fuel freezing. It also has a flash point of 100 degrees, minimizing the risk of fire. Diesel has similar properties with a high flash point and a low freezing point to properly ignite through compression.