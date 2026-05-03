Can You 3D Print Gaskets That Actually Work?

So you're working on some old project car, something that was tough to find parts for back in its day and is nearly impossible now, when you find you need to replace a gasket. Damn. Your eyes drift to your 3D printer, complete with a shiny new spool of TPU filament, and you start to wonder — could you just print a replacement? Well, here's your answer: It's complicated.

The answer depends on what kind of gasket you need to replace — different gaskets face different conditions, and some are better suited for 3D-printed replacement than others. But TPU filament, flexible thermoplastic urethane, can actually be used to create new gaskets for some parts of an engine. You just have to keep in mind the temperatures and pressures at play, and make sure you're operating within the limits of the material. No head gaskets, but you may well get a valve cover, water pump, or oil pan gasket to work.