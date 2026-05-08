Think V10 Engines Are Unreliable? These Models Say Otherwise

Most engine formats have been around for a long time. The 1902 Ford 999 featured an inline four-cylinder — a really huge one, at a whopping 18.9 liters — while a Dutch company called Spyker invented the inline-six engine in 1903. France invented the V8 engine way back in 1902, although Ford is often credited with being the first manufacturer to drop a V8 into a mass-produced car with the 1932 flathead V8. And the first production car with a V12 was the 1916 Packard Twin Six, yet the first production V10 didn't arrive until the 1992 model year.

It took so long for the V10 to debut in a road-going car because of engineering challenges. V10s are essentially a pair of inline five-cylinders, which are inherently unbalanced. There are a few ways to counter this, but such methods add complexity, and more complexity in an engine means more possible points of failure. This makes V10 engines expensive and generally reserved for high-end performance models. However, the list below shows that — cost aside — V10s can be reliable despite their complex nature.

One caveat regarding our list: you may be disappointed to find some of your favorite V10 models excluded, such as the 2005-2010 BMW M5, which has well-known issues with its rod bearings and oil pumps. That's because we're focusing on models that have been proven to hold up well over the years, showing that V10s can be as reliable as they are exciting to drive.