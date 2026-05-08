Four Sub-$1,000 Methods For Boosting Most Engines' Horsepower, Ranked By Easiness

Here's the thing about horsepower — you don't always need to spend a fortune to get more of it. A surprising amount of power is left on the table by most factory engines straight from the dealership, and the aftermarket world has known this for decades. There are plenty of ways to increase horsepower without an engine swap, and most of them don't require a shop, a second mortgage, or a weekend of pulling your engine apart.

It's quite the opposite, and some of the most effective methods cost less than a car payment and don't require much else besides time, a bit of money, and a DIY-friendly enthusiast. The modifications that deliver real, verifiable gains under $1,000 are, from easiest to most involved, a cold air intake, a cat-back exhaust, an ECU tune, and performance headers.

Some of them take less than an hour. Some take a Saturday. How much you actually gain depends heavily on how your engine takes in air, ignites the fuel, and how you combine these mods — but the ceiling can be surprisingly high. Here's how each method stacks up, how much they cost, and what you need to keep in mind to make the most of them.