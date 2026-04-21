I Want To Be Like The Gears And Gasoline Guys When I Grow Up

The three guys behind the Gears and Gasoline channel on YouTube (Ben, Ben, and Mark pictured above, left to right) are proper old-school car builders. They've got a lot of money wrapped up in their esoteric collection of automobiles, but they're building stuff they like rather than whatever suits the YouTube algorithm. With the number of K-series and rotary-powered clunkers rocking around their shop, they easily could have a couple wild-colored Lamborghinis each and get hundreds of thousands of views from every 13-year-old out there. Instead they build actual race cars and road trip machines, the kind of stuff you or I might build.

From the outside looking in, these guys have really figured out life. They get to set lap times, take road trips, and engine swap their favorite (usually Japanese) sports cars and hot hatches. They're entertaining enough to get us to watch their antics. When you break it down like that, it sounds so simple. There's something here that most YouTubers don't have, and its genuine enthusiasm.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Maybe a channel with 1.35 million subs doesn't belong here, but if you split the Bens apart they each only have 650,000, and they deserve more than that. Whatever, I make the rules here, not you. The Gears and Gasoline guys are definitely putting together these builds with corporate sponsorship, but they're building real cars that actually work instead of the four-figure-horsepower YouTube build slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, put it in gear and burn some gasoline!