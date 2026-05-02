Driving With A Bent Rim Is A Bad Idea: Here's How To Decide When To Repair Vs Replace

Driving with a bent rim is no fun at all. Besides the strange noises and vibrations, dents or bends on a wheel can prematurely wear out suspension and steering parts if left unnoticed, since damage from a pothole can be way worse than expected. If the dent is significant enough for the tire to lose air pressure, driving with a bent wheel can potentially cause blowouts, which takes skill and a bit of know-how to avoid crashing and stop safely. It's possible to repair these dents, but if the damage is too severe, it's better to replace your wheel entirely.

You should start thinking about buying a new wheel if you find cracks running through the spokes, if there are two or more cracks on the barrel or outer lip, or if the wheel can't seal the tire and maintain air pressure. The same is true for extremely sharp dents, or if whatever caused the dent was enough to collapse the wheel inward. In short, you'll need to replace it if your wheel sort of looks like a Pringle than a part of your car.

But a bent rim is not the end of the world. For lighter damage, wheel and tire specialists use heat and advanced wheel straightening machines to make damaged rims round again. It would typically cost $75 for mild repairs, with prices over $200 for a full restoration. That's way cheaper than buying a new rim or a set of aftermarket rollers, which could be as much as triple the cost.