Saturn Once Made An SC Turbo, But Not For You

The long-defunct General Motors brand Saturn is often reduced to a punchline in 2026, but real heads know that Saturn was among the most innovative and interesting car brands on the road in the 1990s. We should all be putting more respect on the Saturn name. For example, did you know that the company built a one-off turbocharged 1.9-liter SC2 race car for the 2001 running of the Car and Driver One Lap of America? You didn't? Well, I'm going to tell you all about it.

Saturn was once going gangbusters and building some of the best import-fighters that American engineers could dream up. With lightweight plastic body panels and a near-bulletproof 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine, this was a high-mileage hero with extremely good fuel economy. The twin-cam version of that engine was a little revver, too, rated at 124 horsepower from the factory. It didn't take much to make the S-series cars handle pretty well, either, as they carried four-wheel independent suspension and front and rear anti-roll bars, stock.

To help promote the car, while gaining some valuable real-world engineering experience, Saturn allowed a group of engineers to enter a new SC2 coupe in the One Lap of America back in 2000. The car performed well, but it was absolutely trounced on big road courses by Corvettes, 911s, and Vipers. So the engineers came back for One-Lap in 2001 with a heavily revised car. They slapped a turbocharger on that engine and went full hell-for-leather, nearly doubling the horsepower and aiming for an OLOA Economy Car class win. Only one photo of the car seems to still exist from the original numbers test Car and Driver did back in 2001.