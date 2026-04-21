Saturn Once Made An SC Turbo, But Not For You
The long-defunct General Motors brand Saturn is often reduced to a punchline in 2026, but real heads know that Saturn was among the most innovative and interesting car brands on the road in the 1990s. We should all be putting more respect on the Saturn name. For example, did you know that the company built a one-off turbocharged 1.9-liter SC2 race car for the 2001 running of the Car and Driver One Lap of America? You didn't? Well, I'm going to tell you all about it.
Saturn was once going gangbusters and building some of the best import-fighters that American engineers could dream up. With lightweight plastic body panels and a near-bulletproof 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine, this was a high-mileage hero with extremely good fuel economy. The twin-cam version of that engine was a little revver, too, rated at 124 horsepower from the factory. It didn't take much to make the S-series cars handle pretty well, either, as they carried four-wheel independent suspension and front and rear anti-roll bars, stock.
To help promote the car, while gaining some valuable real-world engineering experience, Saturn allowed a group of engineers to enter a new SC2 coupe in the One Lap of America back in 2000. The car performed well, but it was absolutely trounced on big road courses by Corvettes, 911s, and Vipers. So the engineers came back for One-Lap in 2001 with a heavily revised car. They slapped a turbocharger on that engine and went full hell-for-leather, nearly doubling the horsepower and aiming for an OLOA Economy Car class win. Only one photo of the car seems to still exist from the original numbers test Car and Driver did back in 2001.
Two Laps of America
Held annually since 1984, the Brock Yates' One Lap of America is a speed-limit respecting version of the original Cannonball. In order to get speed demons to agree to follow traffic laws, the event stops at race tracks all around the country to set lap times. It's basically a series of time attack races with a road trip in between. All cars must be street legal, and can only wear a single set of tires for the full event. Back in the 1990s, the event could be won by something like a BMW M5, but things have gotten significantly more serious, and the winner these days is usually in something with gobs of horsepower, big fat tires, and all-wheel drive. Think Nissan GT-R or Porsche 911 Turbo, but heavily modified.
For the 2000 iteration of the One Lap, Saturn showed up with a factory-backed car for the Economy Car class, running a basically stock SC2 with mild track modifications. It did thousands of miles and lots of laps at lots of tracks, but the mighty multi-billion-dollar General Motors-backed vehicle was nowhere near fast enough for the win. A pair of enthusiasts with a 1988 Dodge Daytona turbo running 18 pounds of boost proved that the low-power Saturn was no match for a hair dryer on an old 2.2-liter.
Heading back home with their tails between their collective legs, the Saturn team decided then and there that it would come back harder and faster in 2001. The rules stated that each car had to carry its own spare parts, tools, and supplies, so Saturn entered a second car, an L-series wagon, to haul enough stuff for both cars. That's how far they were willing to go for this largely forgotten title. In what could be seen as a precursor to American sport-compact heroes like the Dodge Neon SRT-4, Chevrolet Cobalt SS (or Saturn's Ion Redline version), and Ford Fiesta ST, Saturn decided to pop a giant Garrett T6 turbocharger on their SC2.
A winner in class
According to a period C/D article, the car used an off-the-shelf Turbonetics kit to push about 6.5 psi of boost into the engine. That original 1.9-liter was bumped to 2.1 liters, and the compression ratio was reduced from 9.5:1 to 8.5:1 in order to avoid potential detonation on the event-mandated pump gas. Now carrying 224 horsepower, the engine had enough guts to put in some big lap times. The team also reduced the weight of the car by about 110 pounds with a lexan rear window and some ditched interior trim.
Car and Driver called the car a "considerably sassier Saturn" and put it on the C/D test bench for some acceleration numbers. Without the turbo, an SC2 could run an 8.2-second zero-to-60 and 26-second 0-to-100, but with the snail installed, it did those same runs in 5.2 seconds and 11.4 seconds, respectively. It also ran the standing quarter mile at 13.5 seconds at 107 miles per hour. That may seem pretty staid and boring by today's standards, but anything in the 13s in 2001 was considered pretty darn quick.
In the end, the boosted SC2 "dominated the 2001 Economy Car class from start to finish" with a "well-developed handling package." It managed to place 22nd overall from 89 entries. The mostly-unmodified and questionably legal L-series wagon support vehicle finished eighth in the Mid-Price Sedan category, 57th overall.
It sounds like Saturn had a real winner on its hands here, and a performance model of the SC2 could have gone a long way toward raising the brand's status. What could have been, right? And it's truly a shame a turbocharged version never got made for the public — I would absolutely love an SC2 Turbo in 2026. I guess I'll just have to home-brew my own like a lot of intrepid Saturn enthusiasts do.