These 5 Lawnmower Checks Will Ensure Your Little Engine Can Cut It This Summer

It's that time of year again — the time that no one looks forward to, when you need to get the lawnmower out of the garage and cut the grass. Maybe you've already started. Hopefully, you didn't forget to give your lawnmower a good once-over.

All machines need regular maintenance, and your lawnmower is no exception. The good news is that lawnmower maintenance is pretty simple. A little TLC at the beginning of the mowing season can help ensure that your mower lasts the summer and beyond. You may also find that the better you maintain your lawnmower, the better your yard looks.

We're going to focus on five things to check to keep your lawnmower running smoothly. The first thing would be make sure that there is only fresh gas in the tank, not gas that has been sitting there all fall and winter. Secondly, sharpen your blade to get the best out of your mower. The other three items are things you would probably expect: change your air filter, oil, and spark plugs, just like you would with your car. Of course, if you have a riding mower, there will be a couple of more things to do in addition to those five things, like checking your tire pressure. And even for a push mower, we're sure that there are things you could think to check that aren't listed here. But we think these five things are crucial.