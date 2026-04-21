For Fans Of Antiquated Ways To Power Spark Plugs, Here's How To Set Ignition Points

Before the days of electronic ignition, car owners and mechanics would have to set ignition points. The distributor's internals — which is where you'll find the points — need to be timed correctly for the plugs to receive a powerful and well-timed spark. Over time, the ignition points will stray from their ideal settings, so it is necessary to keep them correctly adjusted if you wish to avoid misfires. If you're used to sitting at the helm of a modern car, then setting ignition points might seem like a lost dark art or an act of mechanical wizardry. But it's a logical process that just requires a little patience and understanding.

First up, you'll want to disconnect the battery, grab a screwdriver, and get a feeler gauge ready. Next, you'll locate the distributor, remove the cap, and take out the rotor arm to expose the contact breaker points. Now, rotate the engine until the points are fully open, and use your feeler gauge to measure said gap. If one is available to you, a dwell meter can help with verifying the measurements.

To adjust the gap (in accordance with your vehicle manual), loosen the adjustment screw and gently move the points until they are reading correct on your feeler gauge. Tighten the screw, and then double-check the gap once more. Reinstall the rotor arm and distributor cap, and reconnect the battery. All that's left to do now is start the car and hopefully acknowledge a smooth-running engine.