Driving Without A Catalytic Converter Is Possible, But Is It Worth The Risk?

You walk to your driveway in the morning, get into your car, and turn the key. Instead of the gentle hum of your daily driver, you are greeted by an engine roar that sounds like a Spitfire on a low-altitude mission. You are now the victim of the cat burglar, a sawzall-wielding entrepreneur who made off with your catalytic converter. Catalytic converters contain valuable metals like platinum, which is part of why they cost so much. They are also quicker and easier to steal, making catalytic converters particularly lucrative in the criminal underworld. And that forces you to deal with the consequences — but you might not have the money or time to replace it. So, can you drive your car without a catalytic converter, or do you have to look for a flatbed?

Technically speaking, you can actually drive your car without the catalytic converter. With the catalytic converter gone, the exhaust gases simply have a more direct route from the manifold to the tailpipe. In fact, in the pre-1975 era, every muscle car and land yacht led a cat-free life. But those were simple, analog cars, unlike modern vehicles — which are rolling computers that need specific data to keep the engine running optimally. And in those, it's not worth trying to ride without a catalytic converter.

The first thing you'll notice with the cat gone, besides the racket, is the check engine light. Your modern car uses oxygen sensors located before and after the catalytic converter to monitor its efficiency. When the post-cat sensor detects that the exhaust coming out is just as toxic as the pre-cat sensor, it triggers a low catalyst efficiency error code (P0420). Some modern ECUs respond to this error by entering Limp Mode, which absolutely slams its performance.