How A Short-Throw Shifter Actually Works
In a manual transmission car, every gear change is high-school geometry in action, with a healthy dose of physics. Levers, fulcrums, and angles determine how a shifter's parts harmonize and behave while underway. Modify the geometry of the components, and you alter the length of the throws and the way a shift feels in your hand. That's the idea behind a short-throw shifter. It reduces shift lever travel and play for more precise action as you work through the gears.
Before getting into how short shifters work, here's what they don't do. First, short shifters don't necessarily lower the shift knob height. So, anyone looking for a shortcut to short shifts, please put away the hacksaw. Also, like a "Turbo" decal from Amazon, they won't add horsepower. They can reduce shift times, but won't save your transmission if you're hell-bent on power or speed shifting. And whether it feels better to work the gears with a short shifter is entirely subjective. It feels different. Some of us crave that. Others believe it's a waste of money.
There are a few different ways that kits achieve these shorter shifts, depending on the type of car. They involve swapping the shift lever, or the linkage near the transmission. In short, lever swaps change the shift geometry by raising the fulcrum — the pivot point — of the lever. Linkage alterations modify throw length by shortening shift cable travel and beefing up the parts.
A look at a lever transplant
The bottom end of a shift lever drops into the nether regions of your console where it links up to the transmission cables, and the top is where you plop your palm on the shift knob. The fulcrum is a rounded mass where the lever pivots in its mount. The closer the fulcrum is to the bottom of the lever, the further you'll need to move the lever to complete a shift.
It's just like propping a rock beneath a crowbar to gain leverage while lifting up a heavy crate so you can slide blocks under it. The closer you move the rock toward the crate, the easier it will be to elevate and the more the handle will swing. The further you move the rock toward the handle, the more effort it may take to lift the crate the same height, but with less handle travel. Same bar, same rock, same result — different feel, thanks to a relocated fulcrum.
Along with the shorter throws, short shifters might include new metal bushings that replace factory plastics, resulting in a more machine-like feel that enhances the control and feedback of driving a stick shift. As for shifter height, some companies offer low, high, and angled shift levers that place the knob closer to the steering wheel for spirited driving and ease, all based on the same fulcrum geometry.
Shift linkage swaps, and considerations
Lever swaps are common in cars like the Subaru WRX, Ford Mustang, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and Porsches. Miatas and Porsches involve relatively easy console removal to do the job, while the WRX and Mustang require getting under the car. Short shift kits for some cars, like the Volkswagen Golf R, alter the shift linkage instead of the lever. It's a bit like replacing plastic tent stakes with rigid aluminum ones and slightly repositioning them relative to the tent in order to remove some slack from the tie-down rope. Here, you'll need to remove parts to get at the shift cable assembly near the transmission.
Plastic factory parts and rubber bits are replaced with metal components and bushings. Where the cables attach to the linkage, short shift kits may provide adjustable cable mounting pins and optional weights. That's to slightly trim cable length and, if desired, add more heft to move the stick in the car. This allows drivers to fine-tune lever travel, action, and effort.
As for the tradeoffs, there are few. A performance car may come from the factory with a shifter that's optimized to balance comfort and performance. Short shift kits can introduce more harshness and vibration, and the tighter tolerances can call for more precision at the risk of missed shifts. Undecided? If it's just a heftier, more precise feel you're after, a weighted shift knob can be a quick and relatively affordable way to go, without performing a shifter transplant.