How A Short-Throw Shifter Actually Works

In a manual transmission car, every gear change is high-school geometry in action, with a healthy dose of physics. Levers, fulcrums, and angles determine how a shifter's parts harmonize and behave while underway. Modify the geometry of the components, and you alter the length of the throws and the way a shift feels in your hand. That's the idea behind a short-throw shifter. It reduces shift lever travel and play for more precise action as you work through the gears.

Before getting into how short shifters work, here's what they don't do. First, short shifters don't necessarily lower the shift knob height. So, anyone looking for a shortcut to short shifts, please put away the hacksaw. Also, like a "Turbo" decal from Amazon, they won't add horsepower. They can reduce shift times, but won't save your transmission if you're hell-bent on power or speed shifting. And whether it feels better to work the gears with a short shifter is entirely subjective. It feels different. Some of us crave that. Others believe it's a waste of money.

There are a few different ways that kits achieve these shorter shifts, depending on the type of car. They involve swapping the shift lever, or the linkage near the transmission. In short, lever swaps change the shift geometry by raising the fulcrum — the pivot point — of the lever. Linkage alterations modify throw length by shortening shift cable travel and beefing up the parts.