What's The Difference Between Anti-Seize Lubricant And Threadlocking Adhesives?

Although both anti-seize lubricant and threadlocking adhesive are often used on the same kind of parts, their main functions really couldn't be more different. You probably don't need us to tell you that, essentially, a lubricant is slippery stuff engineered so that parts slide against each other with added ease, while the primary use of adhesive is to make sure parts stick together.

To be more exact, we're talking about threaded parts today — usually fasteners, like bolts — which have machined threads cut into them so they can be screwed into place. (Note, however, that spark plugs don't need anti-seize lubricant despite the fact they have threads.) The lubricant does indeed prevent parts from sticking together, making life easier for mechanics. Yet that's only one benefit of the stuff. Anti-seize lubricants have additives included, too. As a result, the same layer of lubrication that forms between the parts to prevent friction prevents other types of damage as well. Typically, that barrier helps parts resist the high pressures and high temperatures found in the engine bay, for instance, plus it can help prevent corrosion.

Anti-seize lubricant comes in three basic flavors, depending on just what the lubricant's base is. That, in turn, is tied into temperatures. Aluminum-based anti-seize, for example, is effective at up to 850 degrees centigrade, which is considered moderately warm in the auto world. Copper-based anti-seize products can withstand up to 1000 degrees centigrade, with nickel used as the base in anti-seize lubricants exposed to extreme temps of up to 1300 degrees centigrade – and is usually reserved for marine applications like cruise ships' multiple diesel engines.