Detroit Enthusiasts Are Reviving An Old Service Station To Give DIYers A Place To Wrench

Over the last twenty years the automotive hobby has become increasingly less personal. Hanging out at the local hot rod shop or corner gas station has been replaced by forums, in turn killed off by Facebook's mad grab for your attention time with Groups. The late-night pizza-fueled wrench sessions with your buddies was replaced by a YouTube video instructional. Even the car shows of today seem to be more about who can prove to their followers on Instagram that they were there. Perhaps it's just my perception of it, but the car hobby seems more walled off, and less accessible than ever before. Who is going to invite the next generation over to show them how to tune a carburetor?

In 2026 there is a distinct lack of in-person space for car enthusiasm to just exist and flourish. That's why I'm so excited about Sykes Self-Service Garage, currently in progress in Detroit. You know, the Motor City. This guy Devin Sykes bought an old 1920s-era service station that had been abandoned for years. While it was once a gas and wrench, Sykes is turning it into a rent-by-the-hour shop space for Detroiters to come and get their hands dirty without having to pay the inflated cost of buying their own tools, hoists, or garages.

With the help of local volunteers, Devin has started rehabbing the old filing station to make it a nice place to hang out, a backdrop for your car's social media photos and a quality workshop. It doesn't hurt that the old car hobby folks will be there ready to lend a hand when some young whipper snapper rolls in looking for a place to install their new exhaust or save a few bucks doing their own oil change. This kind of DIY service garage is invaluable, and particularly helpful in the midst of the current national economic situation. Why pay someone else to service your car when you can just do it yourself?