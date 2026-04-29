There are several methods of preventing and cleaning carbon buildup worth knowing about, but the most impactful ones come down to fuel, oil, and — when it's too late for either — a shop visit. An independent engine lab study carried out by AAA found that non-Top Tier gasoline leaves 19 times more carbon deposits on injectors and intake valves. It even added that switching to Top Tier can cut existing intake valve deposits by 45%-72% over 5,000 miles. Meanwhile, conventional motor oils are more likely to suffer from oxidation and thermal breakdown than synthetics, which can increase deposit formation over time. Some people will install oil catch cans to intercept oil vapor and contaminants from crankcase gases before they re-enter the intake. This filters out the oil mist that would otherwise bake onto your valves and create deposits.

However, if you're late to the game and the goal isn't prevention, but rather a fix, there are a few things you can do. Walnut blasting is intended to get rid of those deposits by blasting finely crushed walnut shells at high pressure through the intake ports with the manifold removed. But that process can cost around $1,000, so many are more inclined to rely on using chemicals for cleaning instead.

Regardless of the method you prefer, cleaning addresses the symptom rather than the source. On direct-injection engines especially, deposits are likely to return because fuel never washes the back of the intake valves. This is simply a structural limitation of the design, so you'll have to worry about deposits again eventually. Either way, combining cleaning with preventive efforts should give you a good chance of keeping your engine as healthy as possible.