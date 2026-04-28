Speeed Is Building Anti-Hype Cars For YouTube

You probably recognize James Pumphrey as the former face of Donut Media and the king of herspers/mo powah. I'll be honest, I kind of found his Donut affected persona to be a bit on the edge of insufferable, despite how entertaining it may have been. Ever since he struck out on his own and started his Speeed channel, however, I find the "new" James to be infinitely more adult, warm, friendly, and dare I say responsible? He's one of those Volkswagen fanatics, and his recently "finished" MK3 Golf five-door named Normie is a pretty refreshing look at what goes into building a cool car. It goes against everything the YouTube algorithm teaches us, because it's not a Lamborghini, it's not a big-power turbo car, and it's not some wild big-dollar thing. He bought it for $1,500, for crepe's sake.

Speeed

The most important thing about this build, however, is that James actually finished it. He went through the trouble of actually finishing his projects. That's more than you or I could do on our best days, so I have to give him some credit where it's due. This is a seriously cool car that pretty much anybody could build, and I'd be willing to bet he's got less than your average 5-year-old crossover invested in it.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, up to Speeed!