Weight Is The Enemy In Rob Dahm's Single-Rotor Turbocharged Miata

9,000 RPM and 19 pounds of boost makes for a potent little platform, especially in a tiny lightweight platform like the NA-generation Mazda Miata. This isn't the first time a rotary engine has been swapped into a Miata chassis, and it certainly won't be the last, but Rob Dahm's single-rotor is a fun science experiment in minimalism. Can a single rotor Miata exist without shaking itself apart? Can a single rotor Miata be even more fun to drive than its piston-driven siblings? Is more power and less weight even an admirable goal in an NA Miata? Rob is going to find out the hard and expensive way, and I'm happy to be along for the YouTube ride. He's a wrencher you should know.

You're probably already familiar with Rob Dahm. This guy has been building big-power Mazdas for a couple decades now, and his Golden Retriever happy, excitable, and friendly energy can only be matched by his rotary enthusiasm. Not only is he always shoving engines into cars that don't belong there, but he's trying to tack on more rotors than should be there anyway. His usual fare is expensive and makes the big four-digit power that we try to avoid with this series. This most recent project, however, is an exercise in restraint and I am so excited to see how it turns out.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. At least Rob's big-power builds are more unique than a Lamborghini with a turbo kit. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, Dahm it!