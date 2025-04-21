General Tire Offers Spring Savings On Great Tires That Won't Cost You A Fortune

Traditionally, if you wanted high-performance tires for your sports car, you had to swap them out twice a year or garage your baby until the snow melts and April showers wash all the salt off the road. These days, however, tire technology has advanced to the point where you can get a high-performance all-season tire that offers plenty of warm-weather performance without turning into an ice skate when the temperature drops. You might assume a tire like that is only available from the brands that want you to pay $250 or more for a single tire, but General Tire is here to prove you wrong.

For drivers who want to get the most out of their performance car, General Tire offers the G-MAX AS-07, an excellent but still reasonably priced high-performance all-season tire that promises great braking in both the dry and wet conditions, while also offering far more snow traction than you'd expect out of a performance tire. Performance tires always sacrifice some longevity for grip in the corners, but with a 50,000-mile warranty, you should be able to enjoy the head-turning distinction of a pair of G-MAX AS-07s for years before you need a new set.

If you don't necessarily need the winter performance the G-MAX AS-07 offers, you can always double down on warm-weather performance and go with the General Tire G-MAX RS. These ultra-high-performance tires are the ones you want if your car never sees snow, whether it's because you garage it when the temperature drops or because you simply live in one of those places that doesn't really experience winter weather.

Regardless of your zip code, if you've never driven a sports car on good high-performance tires in warm weather, you're in for a treat. Will the G-MAX RS turn your car into a completely different vehicle? Nope, but you'll probably be surprised just how much sharper the turn-in is and how much more speed you can carry through a turn. In fact, even before you upgrade the suspension and tune the engine, you probably want to see how a fresh set of high-performance tires improves the way your car drives. You're going to need a new set eventually, anyway, so why not start with the best first handling mod you could possibly invest in?