General Tire Offers Spring Savings On Great Tires That Won't Cost You A Fortune
It may not feel like it where you live, but spring is right around the corner. It's time to visit parks, get back into tennis, spend a week at the beach and, most importantly, take some nice, long drives. Before you hit the open road, now is a great time to consider replacing your vehicle's tires with a reliable, affordable new set from General Tire.
General Tire has been around for more than 100 years, and it's built a reputation for offering less expensive tires without sacrificing quality – even Consumer Reports has great things to say about this brand. Take the General AltiMAX RT43, for example. It earned Consumer Reports' recommendation as the best choice for an all-season tire and may cost less than $100 per tire.
You can save even more money with General Tire today, thanks to a spring rebate. Between now and April 30, you'll receive an $80 prepaid Visa gift card if you buy a set of four G-MAX AS-07 or G-MAX RS tires. Receive a $70 gift card with the purchase of a set of four AltiMAX RT45 or AltiMAX 365 AW tires. And thanks to General Tire's 45-day satisfaction trial period, you can shop risk-free.
Which tire is perfect for your ride? Jalopnik is here to help you figure it out.
General Tire has the perfect tire for every ride
We get it – your life is busy and you don't want to waste time toiling over tires. We also understand that now, more than ever, everyone is looking for ways to stretch their hard-earned money. Maybe you've even considered buying used tires to save more money for eggs. Fortunately, General Tire takes the stress and guess work out of tire shopping, making it easier than ever to buy a new set without breaking your budget.
The highly-touted AltiMAX RT45 wears and handles impressively while still offering a quiet ride, solid braking performance and a 75,000-mile warranty. How many other reasonably priced tires also come with a 75,000-mile warranty?
If you live in an area that gets a good bit of snow and aren't sure you can get by with an all-season tire, General Tire also offers the affordable AltiMAX 365 AW – an all-weather tire that's optimized for snow traction. So while other drivers are busy swapping their summer and winter tires, you'll be able to keep the same tires on your car year-round. The AltiMAX 365 AW also includes a 60,000-mile warranty, which should deliver peace of mind for the next four or five years. All AltiMAX touring tires are developed to give you confidence year-round in all sorts of driving conditions.
General Tire sells impressive performance tires, too
Traditionally, if you wanted high-performance tires for your sports car, you had to swap them out twice a year or garage your baby until the snow melts and April showers wash all the salt off the road. These days, however, tire technology has advanced to the point where you can get a high-performance all-season tire that offers plenty of warm-weather performance without turning into an ice skate when the temperature drops. You might assume a tire like that is only available from the brands that want you to pay $250 or more for a single tire, but General Tire is here to prove you wrong.
For drivers who want to get the most out of their performance car, General Tire offers the G-MAX AS-07, an excellent but still reasonably priced high-performance all-season tire that promises great braking in both the dry and wet conditions, while also offering far more snow traction than you'd expect out of a performance tire. Performance tires always sacrifice some longevity for grip in the corners, but with a 50,000-mile warranty, you should be able to enjoy the head-turning distinction of a pair of G-MAX AS-07s for years before you need a new set.
If you don't necessarily need the winter performance the G-MAX AS-07 offers, you can always double down on warm-weather performance and go with the General Tire G-MAX RS. These ultra-high-performance tires are the ones you want if your car never sees snow, whether it's because you garage it when the temperature drops or because you simply live in one of those places that doesn't really experience winter weather.
Regardless of your zip code, if you've never driven a sports car on good high-performance tires in warm weather, you're in for a treat. Will the G-MAX RS turn your car into a completely different vehicle? Nope, but you'll probably be surprised just how much sharper the turn-in is and how much more speed you can carry through a turn. In fact, even before you upgrade the suspension and tune the engine, you probably want to see how a fresh set of high-performance tires improves the way your car drives. You're going to need a new set eventually, anyway, so why not start with the best first handling mod you could possibly invest in?
Don't miss out on General Tire's spring rebate
While General Tire keeps its prices fair year-round, you can save even more money on a set of new tires thanks to a spring rebate. Between now and April 30, you'll receive an $80 prepaid Visa gift card if you buy a set of four G-MAX AS-07 or RS tires and a $70 gift card with the purchase of a set of four AltiMAX RT45 or 365 AW tires.
General Tire even offers a 45-day satisfaction trial period to ensure you're completely satisfied with your purchase. Investing in your vehicle's performance and safety (and planning your next exciting road trip) has never felt so stress-free. For all kinds of reasons, for all kinds of seasons, General Tire delivers.